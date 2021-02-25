Kimbowa Ivan
09:47

Buvuma RDC Blocks "Unprepared" Emyooga Beneficiaries from Accessing Funds

25 Feb 2021, 09:47 Comments 146 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
Juma Kigongo, the Buvuma RDC

Juma Kigongo, the Buvuma RDC

In short
Kigongo who is also the project supervisor in the district says they have written to the banks instructing them not to release the money until they confirm that beneficiaries have understood the real purpose of the funding.

 

Tagged with: Buvuma RDC Block ‘Emyooga’ Beneficiaries from Accessing Funds
Mentioned: Emyooga project

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.