Buvuma RDC Blocks "Unprepared" Emyooga Beneficiaries from Accessing Funds

In short
Kigongo who is also the project supervisor in the district says they have written to the banks instructing them not to release the money until they confirm that beneficiaries have understood the real purpose of the funding.
Buvuma RDC Blocks "Unprepared" Emyooga Beneficiaries from Accessing Funds25 Feb 2021, 09:47 Comments 146 Views Buvuma District, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
In short
Mentioned: Emyooga project
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.