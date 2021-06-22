Buvuma RDC Burns 80 Homes, Throws 300 Displaced People in the Cold Again

In short
But RDC Tilutya does not regret ordering the setting ablaze of the camp saying it has been illegal in the area. According to the RDC, much as these people had been displaced by slides, they have taken too long without finding an alternative permeant solution and had started to commit crimes in the area such as having sex during day time and theft.
Buvuma RDC Burns 80 Homes, Throws 300 Displaced People in the Cold Again22 Jun 2021
A picture taken sometime back showing the a woman and his son thatching their house before the camp was blazed.
