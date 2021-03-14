Buwama NUP Man Praises his Abductors for Not Torturing Him

In short
Abdu Rashid Nkinga who was abducted together with eight other people in Buwama town council of Mpigi district on January 8th this year was never heard of for more than two months throwing the community into assumption that he might have been murdered.
Buwama NUP Man Praises his Abductors for Not Torturing Him14 Mar 2021, 16:10 Comments 240 Views Mpigi, Uganda Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: Victim lauds abductors
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.