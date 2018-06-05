Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Impassable Feeder Roads Irk Masaka Residents

Some of the Residents of Buwunga Sub County in Masaka district standing at a section of the submerged swamp on the community access road Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Some of the Residents of Buwunga Sub County in Masaka district standing at a section of the submerged swamp on the community access road

In short
Gerald Kawuma, the Mukungwe Sub County LC III Chairperson, acknowledges the challenge but hastens to add that the sub county is incapacitated to work on the road because of low local revenue collection.

 

