Buyende Fishermen Cry Out to Tumukunde over Harassment by UPDF

Ivan Yeko one of the residents says the soldiers of the FPU have killed some fishermen who have been confronted by the soldiers on the lakes, other fishermen say they have been beaten by the soldiers and their boats banned on the lakes
Buyende Fishermen Cry Out to Tumukunde over Harassment by UPDF7 Jan 2021, 23:29 Comments 59 Views Irundu, Buyende, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
