Mambule Ali
Buyiga COVID-19 Patient Recovers, Returns to Community

24 Jun 2020, 05:05 Comments 130 Views Mpigi, Uganda Health Misc Updates

Mpigi Resident District Commissioner Rose Mary Byabasaija says that the patient has returned to the island after two weeks of treatment at Mulago Hospital in Kampala. Also, none of his contacts was found positive after the 14 days of quarantine.

 

