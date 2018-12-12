In short
Palot Abenyu also a resident in the area, says the boat should be removed because it evokes bad memories, saying some of them lost their relatives in the boat tragedy.
Buzindere Residents Vandalize MV Templar Wreckage Top story12 Dec 2018, 12:20 Comments 162 Views Mukono, Uganda Crime Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: mv templer vandalizing buzindere village mutima beach
Mentioned: police community mutima beach management
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.