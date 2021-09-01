Bwanga Namirembe Remanded for Impersonating State House Employee

In short
Namirembe, also known as, Hildah Faridah Naluwembe, 45, a resident of Kelezia zone in Makindye division, Kampala was arrested over the weekend by Police and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and subsequently arraigned before Luwero Chief Magistrate Samuel Munobe on impersonation charges.
Bwanga Namirembe Remanded for Impersonating State House Employee1 Sep 2021, 21:26 Comments 128 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
Bwanga Namirembe in navy blue dress arriving at Luwero Magistrate Court to face charges of impersonation
In short
Mentioned: State House Anti Corruption Unit
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.