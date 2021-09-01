Brian Luwaga
21:33

Bwanga Namirembe Remanded for Impersonating State House Employee

1 Sep 2021, 21:26 Comments 128 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
Bwanga Namirembe in navy blue dress arriving at Luwero Magistrate Court to face charges of impersonation

Bwanga Namirembe in navy blue dress arriving at Luwero Magistrate Court to face charges of impersonation

In short
Namirembe, also known as, Hildah Faridah Naluwembe, 45, a resident of Kelezia zone in Makindye division, Kampala was arrested over the weekend by Police and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and subsequently arraigned before Luwero Chief Magistrate Samuel Munobe on impersonation charges.

 

Mentioned: State House Anti Corruption Unit

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.