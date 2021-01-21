Christopher Kisekka
Bwanika Retains Wakiso District Seat as NRM Dominance Fades

21 Jan 2021, 19:34 Comments 129 Views Wakiso District Headquarters, Uganda 2021 Elections Report
Bwanika being declared as winner

In short
Bwanika, one of the Democratic Party strongmen who crossed to National Unity Platform-NUP last year won the race with 195,306 votes, defeating his main challenger, the National Resistance Movement – NRM candidate Moses Mayanja who had 52,808 votes.

 

