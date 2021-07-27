In short
Bwogi, who was in the red corner, threw some punches at the opponent. However, Madiev looked cleaner, in the third round. Bwogi conceded more points after taking in several punches. Bwogi’s loss put an end to Uganda’s quest for boxing medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Bwogi Ends Uganda's Quest for Olympic Boxing Medal
Tagged with: Olympic games Shadir Musa Bwogi Uganda at Olympic Games
