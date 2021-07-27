Fahad Muganga
Bwogi Ends Uganda’s Quest for Olympic Boxing Medal Top story

27 Jul 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Shadir Musa received several punches. Courtesy picture

Bwogi, who was in the red corner, threw some punches at the opponent. However, Madiev looked cleaner, in the third round. Bwogi conceded more points after taking in several punches. Bwogi’s loss put an end to Uganda’s quest for boxing medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

 

