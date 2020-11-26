In short
It adds that presidential candidates have a right to move and access the designated venues for as long as they comply with the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Electoral Commission that limits to 200, the number of people to attend a political meeting.
Byabakama Writes to IGP Ochola Over Continued Police Disruption of Campaign Meetings
26 Nov 2020
Kampala, Uganda
2021 Elections Updates
