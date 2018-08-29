Blanshe Musinguzi
11:38

Byandala Acquitted of Corruption in Katosi Road Scam

29 Aug 2018, 11:25 Comments 228 Views Court Crime Breaking news
Byandala before the Anti Corruption Court Today Blanshe Musinguzi

Byandala before the Anti Corruption Court Today Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
A report by the Inspector General of Government -IGG pinned Byandala for forcing UNRA to sign and advance 24.7 billion Shillings to the firm. It was later discovered that EUTAW Construction Company did not have relations to the firm in the US that it used as its parent company.

 

Tagged with: abuse of office road construction influence peddling financial loss
Mentioned: abraham byandala uganda national roads authority eutaw construction company inspector general of government anti-corruption court judge lawrence gidudu transport minister mukono-katosi mukono-katosi road board of directors john byabagambi chongqing international construction company

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.