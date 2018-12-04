Brian Luwaga
18:48

Byandala's Rivals In Early Campaigns

4 Dec 2018, 18:39 Comments 126 Views Politics Analysis
Ronald Ndawula an aspirant supervising St. Jude Kyegombwa church which he is constructing for the community. Brian Luwaga

Ronald Ndawula an aspirant supervising St. Jude Kyegombwa church which he is constructing for the community. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The aspirants include Ronald Ndawula, the current LC 5 Chairman Luweero district, Denis Ssekabira former MP Contestant for Nakaseke South Parliamentary seat and Charles Ssebyala former LC 3 Chairperson of Luweero town.

 

Tagged with: 2021 general elections early campaigns

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.