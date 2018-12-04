In short
The aspirants include Ronald Ndawula, the current LC 5 Chairman Luweero district, Denis Ssekabira former MP Contestant for Nakaseke South Parliamentary seat and Charles Ssebyala former LC 3 Chairperson of Luweero town.
Byandala's Rivals In Early Campaigns4 Dec 2018, 18:39 Comments 126 Views Politics Analysis
Ronald Ndawula an aspirant supervising St. Jude Kyegombwa church which he is constructing for the community. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.