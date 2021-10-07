In short
The airport expansion project which started in 2015 covers the extension of the passenger terminal, construction of a new cargo centre, and refurbishment of the airport’s two runways. As part of the project, M/s Seyani Brothers (U) Ltd was contracted for the landside expansion which sought to provide a new Arrivals and Departure block.
CAA Asked to Recover UGX 2B Excess Payment to SEYANI Brothers
Mentioned: Civil Aviation Authority [CAA] Parliament
