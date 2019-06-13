Lubulwa Henry
CAA Considering Awarding Uganda Airlines Ground Handling Services

Some of the Groung Handling machines at Entebbe International Airport

Vianney Luggya, the Public Affairs Manager Civil Aviation Authority, says ground handling is one of the services that an airline needs if it is to operate efficiently since it involves loading, offloading, safety and boarding of passengers in transit from one airport to another.

 

