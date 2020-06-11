CAA Losing 500m UGX Daily from Entebbe Airport Lockdown

In short
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)has said it has lost atleast 534 million shillings daily due to the lockdown of Entebbe Airport.
Bombadier CEO and Vice President with CAA and National Airlines Board Chairpersons pose for a picture with President Yoweri Museveni.
