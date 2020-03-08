According to the ministry of health, foreign nationals coming from China or other countries that have reported cases of corona virus are being advised not to enter Uganda

In short

Asked if it had anything to do with the implementation of the Health Minister’s ban on travels in and out of Uganda for people who had visited high risk countries or even Ugandans intending to travel there, CAA Spokesperson, Vianney Luggya, said it was simply a technical problem, which has since been resolved.