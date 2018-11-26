CAA Rejects Proposal to Relocate Vendors to Airfield

In short
Recently, Kitgum district proposed to relocate over 1,000 traders temporarily relocate to the defunct Kitgum Airfield located in Pandwong Division in December. The market construction has dragged in since 2011.
CAA Rejects Proposal to Relocate Vendors to Airfield26 Nov 2018, 13:25 Comments 139 Views Kitgum, Uganda Business and finance Environment Local government Report
The CAA Letter to the Resident District Commissioner of Kitgum
