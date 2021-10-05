Alex Otto
CAA Tasked to Produce Report on Entebbe Airport Power Outage

5 Oct 2021, 15:32 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Government officials flag off the maiden flight to Dubai at Entebbe International Airport

Sooma Ayubu, the Director of Airport and Aviation Security explained that the fault resulted from the effect of a heavy downpour on an underground cable that links to the airport lighting system.

 

