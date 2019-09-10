Hafitha Issa
16:27

Cabinet Approves Establishment of Swahili Council

10 Sep 2019, 16:19 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Report

In short
The National Swahili Council is meant to guide the planning process, implementation of interventions and allocation of resources to the usage and development of Kiswahili as a Lingua franca-a language that is adopted as a common language between speakers whose native languages are different.

 

Tagged with: National Kiswahili Council

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.