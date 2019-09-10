In short
The National Swahili Council is meant to guide the planning process, implementation of interventions and allocation of resources to the usage and development of Kiswahili as a Lingua franca-a language that is adopted as a common language between speakers whose native languages are different.
Cabinet Approves Establishment of Swahili Council
Kampala, Uganda
