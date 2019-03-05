Blanshe Musinguzi
Cabinet Approves NRM Caucus Retreat

5 Mar 2019
President Museveni, the ruling party national chairman will chair the NRM caucus next week. State House Photo

President Museveni, the ruling party national chairman will chair the NRM caucus next week.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the Media Centre on cabinet decisions, government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo said the retreat is meant to deepen MPs’ knowledge and understanding of the NRM ideology, regional Integration and social development.

 

