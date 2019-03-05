Cabinet Approves NRM Caucus Retreat

In short
Addressing journalists on Tuesday at the Media Centre on cabinet decisions, government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo said the retreat is meant to deepen MPs’ knowledge and understanding of the NRM ideology, regional Integration and social development.
Cabinet Approves NRM Caucus Retreat5 Mar 2019, 14:29 Comments 194 Views Politics Updates
President Museveni, the ruling party national chairman will chair the NRM caucus next week.
