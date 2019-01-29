Cabinet Approves Older Persons Bill

In short
Uganda Media Centre Director, Ofwono Opondo, addressing media on Tuesday said the bill will provide for promotion and protection the wellbeing, safety and security of older persons. The bill will also combat abuse of older persons, provide for a rights-based approach to social protection programming of older persons and establish structure through which free and fair elections of representatives of older Persons councils can be conducted at all levels.
Cabinet Approves Older Persons Bill29 Jan 2019, 15:47 Comments 124 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Opondo addressing journalists on cabinet decisions at Media Centre Login to license this image from 1$.
