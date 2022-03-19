Cabinet Endorses Construction of Regional Industrial Parks

In short
The decision was contained in a Friday letter signed by Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance follows a sitting of the cabinet at Entebbe, chaired by President Yoweri Museveni on Monday.
Cabinet Endorses Construction of Regional Industrial Parks19 Mar 2022, 15:24 Comments 183 Views Business and finance Politics Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: Universal Primary Education and Universal Secondary Schools. electricity, internet, ware and sewerage industrial park
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.