Cabinet Endorses UGX 276B Loan for Palm Oil Project

Cabinet has endorsed plans to borrow 276 billion shillings to support the National palm oil project NOPP. According to Information minister Frank Tumwebaze, Cabinet discussed and approved the borrowing of the loan from the International Fund for Agricultural development IFAD to support palm oil development in Uganda.
