Cabinet Halts New Allowances Structure For Public Servants

In short
The decision was taken during Monday weekly cabinet meeting. The cabinet directed Ministry of Finance and Public Service to review the allowances and prepare a new structure that will be implemented in the 2019/20 financial year.
Cabinet Halts New Allowances Structure For Public Servants5 Sep 2018, 12:22 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: new allowances for public servants cabinets decision
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.