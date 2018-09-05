Blanshe Musinguzi
Cabinet Halts New Allowances Structure For Public Servants

5 Sep 2018, 12:22 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report

The decision was taken during Monday weekly cabinet meeting. The cabinet directed Ministry of Finance and Public Service to review the allowances and prepare a new structure that will be implemented in the 2019/20 financial year.

 

