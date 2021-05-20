CAF Postpones 2022 Women’s Afcon Qualifiers to October

In short
According to a statement released by Anthony Baffoe by CAF Deputy General Secretary in charge of football and development, the reasons of the postponement were based on the poor conditions of some stadiums in Africa and the restrictions related to COVID-19.
CAF Postpones 2022 Women’s Afcon Qualifiers to October20 May 2021, 10:09 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: 2022 Women’s Afcon Qualifiers CAF The crested Crane
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.