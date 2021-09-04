In short
The Lady Doves defeated Burundi’s PVP FC 3-0 in their last match of Group A played at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday. Goals from Spencer Nakacwa, Norah Alupo and Fazila Ikwaput helped the Masindi based club to secure a well-deserved victory over a helpless PVP in their last group encounter.
CAF Women Champions League Qualifiers: Lady Doves To Battle Ethiopia’s CBE In Semifinals Top story4 Sep 2021, 15:00 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.