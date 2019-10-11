In short
On behalf of the girls, Janet Bamulyekye of Kalongo Seed Secondary school in Luweero handed over a petition to Minister of Gender, Labor and Social Development Janat Mukwaya demanding that the government takes action to end social abuses against the girl child.
Calls to End Early Marriages Dominate Day of the Girl Child
Luweero, Uganda
Pupils of Ntumwa Day and Boarding Primary School Luweero in play to sensitise people againt dangers of early marriages.
