Ugandans Launch Campaign Against Social Media, Mobile Money Tax

In short
The government introduced a 1 percent levy on each mobile money transaction and a tax of 200 Shillings on all over the top services, which ultimately led to the shutting down of social media sites on July 1. But the blockage triggered outrage across the country.
Ugandans Launch Campaign Against Social Media, Mobile Money Tax6 Jul 2018, 16:51 Comments 211 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: campaign againts new taxes mobile money and social media tax youths to hold peaceful procession 200 shs tax on social media 1% levy on mobile money
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.