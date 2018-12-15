In short
Arua district is one of the leading producers of crude tobacco which accounts for over 10-percent of the cash crop production in the country. However, efforts to curb the production of tobacco over the years in West Nile have not yielded desirable results as many farmers still attach their yearly incomes to it.
Campaign Against Tobacco Use Launched In West Nile
Youths marching on the streets of Arua town during the No tobacco, no smocking campaign on Thursday.
