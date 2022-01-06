In short
Brutal skirmishes over the land however intensified in October 2017, after the then Local Government Minister Tom Butime, annexed the land from Pabbo Sub-county in Amuru District and officially handed it to Adjumani District Local government.
Can Everlasting Peace Reign in Disputed Apaa Township? Top story6 Jan 2022, 15:46 Comments 201 Views Amuru, Uganda Northern Human rights Security Feature
A family ponders their next move after government threatened to evict locals out of Apaa land bordering Amuru and Adjumani Districts in February 2018.
In short
Tagged with: Apaa land conflict Teen years of Apaa land dispute
Mentioned: Uganda Wildlife Authority - UWA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.