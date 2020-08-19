Alex Otto
08:25

Can Kadaga’s Neutrality in Parliament Dent her CEC Bid?

19 Aug 2020, 08:22 Comments 210 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

In short
On several occasions, Kadaga has summoned ministers and given the government an ultimatum on when they should act or give a response. She has equally spoken out on government inconsistencies and declined to approve government proposals for borrowing.

 

Tagged with: CEC NRM Elections Parliament chief whip ruth nankabirwa kadaga namuganza bickering opposition
Mentioned: NRM Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.