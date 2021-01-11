Can Kanusu Humble his Political Mentor, Nabwiso in Jinja City Mayoral Race

In short
Sylvia Mudondo, a resident of Buyala village in Budondo ward says that during Nabwiso’s tenure in parliament, Kanusu was his chief mobilizer and rallied voters to support him. “During those political campaigns, Kanusu was always referred to as Nabwiso’s son because those two were often doing door to door campaigns together,” she said.
Can Kanusu Humble his Political Mentor, Nabwiso in Jinja City Mayoral Race11 Jan 2021, 10:20 Comments 196 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: candidate city city council pressure group race
Mentioned: Frank Nabwiso Jinja NRM Robert Kanusu
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.