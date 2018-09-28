In short
The phrase has now been adopted by Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, now seen as the founder of a formidable force dubbed People Power in Uganda. He has taken it a notch further to conjoin a slogan People Power, Our Power which has since become popular among ordinary people.
Can 'People Power' Change Uganda's Political Fortune?
