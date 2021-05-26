Can The Opposition Unite After The Acrimonious Speaker Election?

In short

The events of 2011 and 2016 are a direct contrast to what transpired in parliament on Monday as MPs voted for the speaker and deputy speaker. For the speaker race, Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, the immediate former opposition chief whip was contesting against two candidates both members of the NRM. Jacob Oulanyah, the official candidate of the party and Rebecca Kadaga who defied her party to contest as an independent. Oulanyah carried the day with 310 votes against Kadaga’s 197 votes. Ssemujju only managed a paltry 15 votes.