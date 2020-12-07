In short
The economies of Ethiopia, Uganda, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Rwanda and Kenya withstood the economic impact of the pandemic so successfully that they were among the world’s 10 fastest-growing in 2020. At least five of them are expected to remain in that elite growth club through 2022, according to forecasts by economists compiled by Bloomberg during the past three months
Can Uganda Grow at Bloomberg's 2% Forecast?7 Dec 2020, 18:52 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
