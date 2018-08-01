Kule Jerome Bitswande
Uganda Secures UGX 1.5b to Support Expectant Refugee Mothers

The Canadian Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Ahmed Hussen announced the contribution during a meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala today. He says the funding is targeting 2000 expectant mothers and 500 vulnerable people patients from South Sudan.

 

