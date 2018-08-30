Cancer Clinic Set Up in Jinja

In short
Christine Namulindwa, the UCI spokesperson says that UCI will equip the hospital theatre with medical equipment suitable for cancer surgeries.
Women lineup for cervical cancer screening during the launch of cancer services at Jinja main referral hospital on Thursday. Login to license this image from 1$.
