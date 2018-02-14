Childhood Cancers On the Rise -UCI

In short
Their records indicate that the incidence rate of cancer has increased from 400 new cases in 2015 to 490 in 2015 and 512 cases in 2017. The disease is estimated to be affecting 7,000 children in Uganda today. The most common cancers in children are cancers that affect the muscles, kidneys and lymph nodes.
Childhood Cancers On the Rise -UCI14 Feb 2018, 18:38 Comments 181 Views Health Report
L-R; Dr. Orem and Dr. Balagadde at a press conference Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.