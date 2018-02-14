Pamela Mawanda
18:38

Childhood Cancers On the Rise -UCI

14 Feb 2018
L-R; Dr. Orem and Dr. Balagadde at a press conference Pamela Mawanda

In short
Their records indicate that the incidence rate of cancer has increased from 400 new cases in 2015 to 490 in 2015 and 512 cases in 2017. The disease is estimated to be affecting 7,000 children in Uganda today. The most common cancers in children are cancers that affect the muscles, kidneys and lymph nodes.

 

