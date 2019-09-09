Olive Nakatudde
19:13

Cancer Institute Fails to Account for UGX 1.77 Billion

9 Sep 2019 Kampala, Uganda
Officials from the Uganda Cancer Institute appearing before PAC

In short
Today, a team from the Cancer Institute, led by the Executive Director Dr Jackson Orem, was appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament to answer audit queries raised by the Auditor General in his reports covering two financial years; 2016/2017 and 2017/2018.

 

