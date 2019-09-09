In short
Today, a team from the Cancer Institute, led by the Executive Director Dr Jackson Orem, was appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament to answer audit queries raised by the Auditor General in his reports covering two financial years; 2016/2017 and 2017/2018.
Cancer Institute Fails to Account for UGX 1.77 Billion
9 Sep 2019
Kampala, Uganda
In short
Tagged with: Uganda Cancer Institute
