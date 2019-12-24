Cancer Institute Runs to WHO for Funding of Cancer Control Plan

In short
Dr. Jackson Orem, the Executive Director Uganda Cancer Institute, says they are done with the drafting and consulting the different stakeholders about the policy document but can’t move forward because they need an expert to help with costing.
Cancer Institute Runs to WHO for Funding of Cancer Control Plan24 Dec 2019, 17:12 Comments 164 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
