Dr Joyce Balagadde Kambugu, a consultant who heads the Pediatric Oncology Department told URN in an interview that they resolved to give transport refunds in addition to drugs, to enable patients to come back for reviews and other psychosocial needs, after realizing many people especially children were dying unnecessarily,
Cancer Institute Struggles to Improve Burkitts Lymphoma Survival Rate
