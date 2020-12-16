Cancer to Kill More as Covid-19 Forces Doctors to Delay Therapy

In short
According to doctors from the Uganda Cancer Institute, cancer patients who now test positive for the disease are given a minimum of 14 days to recuperate from COVID-19 before starting or resuming treatment. Such delays will likely lead to an increase in cancer related deaths
Cancer to Kill More as Covid-19 Forces Doctors to Delay Therapy16 Dec 2020, 15:49 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 and Cancer Cancer Institute Delaying Treatment of Patients Due to COVID Positive Results Cancer in Uganda Effects of COVID-19 on Cancer Treatment
Mentioned: Uganda Cancer Institute-UCI
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.