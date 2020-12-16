Pamela Mawanda
Cancer to Kill More as Covid-19 Forces Doctors to Delay Therapy

The Deputy Executive Director, Uganda Cancer Institute, Dr Victoria Walusansa Courtesy Photo

The Deputy Executive Director, Uganda Cancer Institute, Dr Victoria Walusansa

According to doctors from the Uganda Cancer Institute, cancer patients who now test positive for the disease are given a minimum of 14 days to recuperate from COVID-19 before starting or resuming treatment. Such delays will likely lead to an increase in cancer related deaths

 

