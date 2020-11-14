Candidate Arrested For Illegal Posession of Stamp of Neighboring Village

In short
“I have two stamps, one for my village Akaramai and another for Kamon and today I am going to hand it over to the senior assistant secretary bukedea sub county,” said Emunat. He later surrendered the stamp, saying that he didn’t want to hand it over since he used his money to make it.
Candidate Arrested For Illegal Posession of Stamp of Neighboring Village14 Nov 2020, 13:22 Comments 153 Views Crime Security Updates
In short
