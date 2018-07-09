Derick Kissa
08:02

Njeru Mayoral Candidate Poisoned Top story

9 Jul 2018, 08:01 Comments 115 Views Buikwe, Uganda Politics Breaking news
Diana Mutasinga Kanyesigwa ( Candidate) addresing the media two weeks ago Derick Kissa

In short
Diana Mutasingwa Kanyesigwa, an independent candidate is said to have been poisoned on Thursday during her campaigns in Nyenga parish.

 

