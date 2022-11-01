Candidate Fined Only 200K for Hiring Mercenary at UGX 2.5M

In short
Christian Kibuuka, the Grade One Magistrate at Nabweru, said he has given a lenient sentence to Munyeretsi because the accused pleaded guilty on her first appearance did not waste the court's time, has lost an academic year and she is still young (at 30 years in S4) so capable of transforming into a good citizen.
Candidate Fined Only 200K for Hiring Mercenary at UGX 2.5M1 Nov 2022, 17:24 Comments 160 Views Court Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.