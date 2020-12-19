Candidate for Wobulenzi Town Council Chair Faces Terrorism Charges

In short
Serunjonji denied any role in protests saying he was attending burial away in Mityana district by the time the protests broke up.
Candidate for Wobulenzi Town Council Chair Faces Terrorism Charges19 Dec 2020, 18:20 Comments 122 Views Luweero, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
File Photo; Sam Serunjongi the aspiring LC 3 Chairperson of Wobulenzi town standing next to his campaign poster erected along Kampala-Gulu highway in Wobulenzi town. However Serunjonji is running as Independent after NUP denied him a ticket
