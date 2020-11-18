In short
The camps contesting for 2021 presidential elections say they face a challenge when mobilizing the 200 people that the Electoral Commission and Ministry of Health allow because most of them have never had a face mask, sanitized or known about guidelines to prevent COVID-19
Candidates Face Challenges Campaigning Among Voters Without Masks
18 Nov 2020
Mentioned: uganda electoral commision
