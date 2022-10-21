In short
In Kapelebyong, 19-year-old Phoebe Arionget failed to sit for the papers after giving birth to a set of twins on Monday. In Serere, one candidate could not sit for the exams because he is in prison after allegedly killing his father. Other candidates have joined the armed forces while one has run mad.
Candidates in Kapelebyong, Serere Miss UCE Exams over Maternity, Imprisonment, Madness...21 Oct 2022, 09:26 Comments 94 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Education Updates
