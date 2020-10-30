In short
The defaced posters are those of Ingrid Turinawe, an independent candidate and Dr Elisa Rutahigwa of National Resistance Movement-NRM party who are battling with Dr.Wallen Nwagaba of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party.
Candidates in Rukungiri District Complain About Defaced Posters
30 Oct 2020
In short
Police in Rukungiri probes dismantling and defacing of campaign posters of parliamentary aspirants
Mentioned: Ingrid Turinaawe
