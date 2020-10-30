Kabanza Ronald
13:05

Candidates in Rukungiri District Complain About Defaced Posters

30 Oct 2020, 12:58 Comments 117 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Editorial
One of defeaced posters at the Round about in Rukungiri town. photo by Ronald Kabanza.

In short
The defaced posters are those of Ingrid Turinawe, an independent candidate and Dr Elisa Rutahigwa of National Resistance Movement-NRM party who are battling with Dr.Wallen Nwagaba of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party.

 

